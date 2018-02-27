Express your creativity and create a cold, yummy and refreshing ice candy!This ice pop candy maker is a simple and fun casual game appropriate for everyone. Boys and girls would enjoy enormously while making and decorating their masterpieces and then sharing them with their loved ones.You can select various shapes and mix colorful flavors for your popsicles, and that is going to be a mouth watering experience. You can also choose between many different sticks, glazings, toppings, toys and other elements to beautify your sweet and cold creations.At the end, you can eat your ice cream, take a screenshot, solve a slide puzzle or play a diving minigame to unlock special locked elements.Features:beautiful high quality HD graphicsintuitive, easy to use interface with draggable items for better positioninginfinite gameplay with unlimited combinations16 different shapes to choose from8 flavors of ice candy in various colorslots of different sticks, glazings, toppings, candies, sprinkles, crumbs and interactive toysscreenshots of ice candy can be saved in your photo gallerydiving minigame (earn coins to unlock locked items)slide puzzle minigame