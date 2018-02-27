The seaside offers a lot of fun summer activities, but there are also many possibilities to injure yourself. It's your turn to help little patients and become the best beach doctor ever.Check the respiratory system, cure an infection or heart disease, get rid of head lice, fix sore throat problems or drive a lifeboat and give artificial respiration. The job of a beach doctor is to make sure kids can enjoy the seaside safely.- Lungs: Use a breathing machine, kill the bacteria in Archer mini game and choose an inhaler to open up the airways.- Throat: Take a swab with a medical stick and eliminate viruses in Bubble shooter mini game. Fresh ice cream is always a good solution for a sore throat!- Heart: Measure blood pressure, defend the heart from the germs and give the patient one of the sport accessories. Physical fitness is a great way to stay healthy.- Head lice: Find head lice with the help of a magnifying glass, get rid of them and choose super shampoo for anti-lice treatment.- Infection: Give a poor child an injection, destroy all the bad cells and put a plaster on the injection site.- Ambulance service: Drive a lifeboat, give artificial respiration to the almost-drowned kid and choose a swimming flotation device.Don't waste your time! As a real beach doctor, help children to feel better again!Features:- fun and easy to play- educational game for kids and toddlers- 6 different health treatments with fun mini games- practice medicine with various instruments as a real doctor