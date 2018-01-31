Pharmacynary is an innovative and engaging game designed to help students and healthcare professionals learn and retain the major drug classes, drugs generic names, and drugs brand names sold in the U.S.This learning technique aims to increase their chances to perform well during in-class quizzes, exams, board exams, and board re-certification exams. Pharmacynary could be used by all students across the healthcare field including but not limited to students at schools of pharmacy, nursing, physician assistant, medicine, and dentistry.