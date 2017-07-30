Can you name all the TWICE members? Are you ONCE? Here is a new 'Name TWICE Members Quiz' quiz game featuring all nine members. You are presented with an image of a member. Your task is to recognize the member and name the member. Test your KPOP knowledge and distinguish your favorite members with the others. Features: 131 Levels: Frequent Update. HIGH QUALITY DESIGN: optimized for all screens (phones/tablets). OFFLINE SUPPORT: Use offline, no internet needed. 100% FREE: This game is free to download and play. HELPFUL HINTS: You stuck in a hard puzzle? dont worry you can solve the puzzle using your free hints. You can even consult your friends on facebookIf you love quizzes and love TWICE, then this is the perfect app for you. You can even use it offline when you don't have an internet connection, as the app works offline too. How well do you know your favorite TWICE member? The members' name used in the game: NAYEON. JIHYO. SANA. MOMO. MINA. TZUYU. JEONGYEON. DAHYUN. CHAEYOUNGDisclaimer: All images are copyright of their respective owners. If we have violated any copyright by use of any images included in this game, please get in touch with us at admin@techiurus.com and we shall promptly remove it.