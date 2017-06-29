Animal Sounds Cartoon application was developed especially for kids. It is a very simple and funny program. It aims to entertain kids (toddler) while teaching animal sounds. Kids will have a good time by learning different animals and animal sounds. (Cat, Dog, Lion, Elephant, Eagle, Dolphin, Leopard, Woodpecker etc). 100 Animal sounds and cute animal pictures. 4 different QUIZZES. Favorites feature. (To Add favorites, Please click Heart-shaped button on the top left corner of the Animal pictures. Animals will be marked and the color of the Heart-shaped button will turn into red. Favorite animals will appear in favorites page.). Ringtone feature (Users can set animals sounds as a ringtone.). High Quality cute pictures of animals. Matching game. Random and Slideshow mode (automatic playback of animals.). Several language supports (English / German / French / Russian / Portuguese / Japanese / Korean / Turkish / Spanish). Animal Quiz And Sounds application is compatible with almost all Android devices, however in any problem let us know, we will proceed immediately. ATTENTION: Sound files which were used in this application, were obtained from various sources on the internet that labeled them as "freely distributable". Therefore, if you discover any sound file in this application which you recognize as copyrighted, please email me. In this way, I will remove them immediately. Most of the image and vector files which were used in this application were bought from "www.shutterstock.com".