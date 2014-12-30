Tap D Toons

By Everything Amped Inc |

Download
Download
It's difficult to find a face among so many. Tap D Toons is an easy to play games where you have to tap on the similar faces and let's see how long can you proceed. Make sure the toons do not reach the top of the screen.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size27.27 MB
Version2.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: iphone4, iphone4, iphone4, iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipad23g, ipad23g, ipad23g, iphone4s, iphone4s, iphone4s, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, iphone5, iphone5, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All