A brand new dress up and makeover girls game!The most trendy costumes, tons of steps for makeup and the best makeover effects with fashion cosmetics. We will give you that true feeling of being a real fashion star!Welcome to the Paradise of super fashion stars!Features:-Different girls without any makeup can be chosen. They have many skin problems and you should handle it!-Newest cosmetics and beauty spa tools. -Fancy cosmetics such as lipstick, BB cream, mascara and eye shadow!-Beautiful dresses, shoes, bags and diamonds!NOW DOWNLOAD for FREE! Show your talent!