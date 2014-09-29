Angry AliensAngry Aliens is a funny and casual game, download it so you can help the residents aliens from Kynga to destroy the invasors, Take control of the planet!Destroy by Electroshocking!!!! They look nice, but they are not!!!Angry Aliens is a very funny casual game, in which you have the mission to electroshock all the invasors.Your mission is to electroshock as many aliens as you can!The mission of the angry aliens is to electroshock all the comming aliens.Instructions:1. Have in mind the invasor's color.2. Press the button when the invasor are below, destroy it and gain points!3. If you miss the color, you lose!4. Only 4 invasors can scape from you.Be a winner and take the control.We hope you enjoy this as as we enjoyed by doing it!