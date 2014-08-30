Test out your bow hunting skills with this cool and addictive endless dinosaur game. Your objective is to hit 20 dinosaurs within a one minute timeframe and you're good to go into the next level. See how far you can go as the dinosaurs fly faster with each level you master. Compare your bow mastery with other bow hunters in GAME CENTER and see if you can be the Bow Master with the highest score. Good luck! === COOL GAME FEATURES ===- Endless multiple levels as dinosaurs fly faster- Shoot as many dinosaurs as you can within the lime limit for each level- Great graphics and animation- Addicting game play- Great sound effects- Leaderboard through GAME CENTER