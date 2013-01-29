Step into the shoes of an Art Mogul in this thrilling mix of hidden object, strategy and business sim.Travel around the world, bidding at exciting auctions, exposing fakes and masterpieces as well as acquiring priceless collections. Find over a thousand objects, open your very own art gallery and build your art empire that will stand the test of time.TRY IT FREE, THEN UNLOCK THE FULL ADVENTURE FROM WITHIN THE GAME! 430 Pictures worth a thousand words 21 Hidden object scenes 7 Exciting cities to visit: San-Francisco, New York, London, Paris, Saint-Petersburg, Shanghai, and Tokyo 40 Achievements to earn 3 Art Museums to buy Game Center Support New iPad Retina Display Support ____________________________ Game available in: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Chinese, Japanese____________________________ Sign up now for a weekly round-up of the best from G5 Games! www.g5e.com/e-mail ____________________________ G5 Games - New game apps every week ! Collect them all! Search for "g5" in iTunes! Strategy: Games Navigator By G5 Games Virtual City Playground HD Doomsday Preppers Build-a-lot 3: Passport to Europe HD The Island: Castaway HD Adventure: The Secret Society - Hidden Mystery HD Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart, Collectors Edition HD Whisper of Fear: The Cursed Doll HD Lost Souls: Enchanted Paintings HD Special Enquiry Detail: The Hand that Feeds HD ____________________________ VISIT US: www.g5e.com WATCH US: www.youtube.com/g5enter FIND US: www.facebook.com/g5games FOLLOW US: www.twitter.com/g5games