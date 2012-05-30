A puzzle game fit for spending time has come out.If you have done Minesweeper or Sudoku before, you can also easily enjoy CrossCross.There are 300 basic stages, and the app size is only 3Mbyte.If you put 10 seconds into downloading, you can enjoy for 100 minutes.Dont you want to know how smart you are in the entire world?Then get used to the puzzle in the stage mode and challenge the unlimited mode.You can have a brain battle with everyone in the world in real-time.Start now.CrossCross will energize your brain.