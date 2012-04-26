"PerfectEsc2" is the second chapter of "Perfect Escape", the story continues, increase more tips, more playability of the game.The great real escape game: Real modeling game scene rendering, you must play all your ingenuity to use the various tools and items of this room, to find the export of this room, fled the chamber. Suspenseful story line: The hero is bizarre experience, but also dream also true story. Real 3D picture effect: The main scene of the game screen using the 3D modeling of the display screen. Compared to the 2D screen, the picture is more realistic. If you like this game, please give some praise. Thank you very much!