Hello Kitty has always been a star, and now shes taking her career to the next level! As her trusted friend, you get to join her chase the fun, fashionable and glamorous life of a superstar!As a celebrity, Hello Kitty always has to look her best. Take her shopping and help her choose from a wide selection of stylish clothes and accessories to mix and match. Hello Kitty is famous for her cuteness, so with your help and a dash of makeup, shell be no less than drop-dead gorgeous! However, being a superstar isnt just about being pampered. Join her as she takes on modeling, photoshoots, and various other jobs to show off her many talents. Whenever you need a break, you can enjoy tasty treats at the local caf or visit the Hello Kitty fan club to earn points. Hello Kitty Superstar also features other popular Sanrio characters such as My Melody, Badtz-Maru and Cinnamoroll, and comes with cute graphics and delightful mini-games to keep you entertained for hours. Enjoy the road to superstardom with Hello Kitty!