Language-learning app for preschoolers Make language come to life! This intuitive and colorful app for preschoolers is easy to understand through the combination of image and sound. Educational studies have shown that children of a young age are highly receptive to language learning and articulative expression. With LinguPingu, curious children encounter a playful approach to learning foreign languages. Nine different visual worlds and a total of ninety funny objects are made available to explore. When tapped, each object comes to life with hilarious animated movements and sounds revealing the spoken word for the object in the native tongue or chosen foreign language. A creative language-learning adventure! Themes are: animals, transportation, food, body, farm, toys, nature, clothes, and apartment. NEW: THE LINGUPINGU QUIZWith the new LinguPingu Quiz all words are queried that were learned in the game. Up to 8 points may be collected/won. Depending on your score, you may be rewarded with a funny animation. The LINGUPINGU QUIZ makes learning fun!Also for adult travelers, tourists or anyone interested in languages, LinguPingu is an amusing tool to get in touch with a foreign language. The appealing illustrations and quality animations offered in this app were executed by the Elevision team, who offers other educational children apps in the App Store: "BioMio - My Firs Biology App", "PumiLumi - A Hide-And-Seek Adventure" and "MooPuu - The Animated Monster Puzzle"Visit LinguPingu on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lingupingu