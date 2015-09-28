"For never was a story of more woeThan this of Juliet and her Romeo"...Everyone knows these lines and this wonderful love story. But did you know that Juliet had a lot of admirers? They were hit so hard in love that literally gave her no peace! Help poor Juliet to get through the maze full of crazy adorers and find a way to her beloved Romeo!How to play: Try to find a way through the tricky labyrinth. Romeo is waiting for Juliet right at the exit! Avoid crazy admirers - they are trying to obstruct you. Love Story Maze - Romeo And Juliet features: - Help Romeo and Juliet meet each other and avoid her 3 mad admirers; - Cool maze game with different labyrinths to pass;- Take part in the wold-famous love story; - Adorable cartoon-like graphics.