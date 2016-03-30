Paint For Kids Astro Boy Free Edition is the best painting, coloring and drawing app for kids. Boost your child is creativity with fun and easy-to-use drawing tools. Functions: - Coloring Character Question - Select images - Skills for kids - Save Pictures - Resize the Brush
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|12.85 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g