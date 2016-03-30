Paint For Kids Astro Boy Free Edition

By Pojjana Sripipattanagul |

Download
Download
Paint For Kids Astro Boy Free Edition is the best painting, coloring and drawing app for kids. Boost your child is creativity with fun and easy-to-use drawing tools. Functions: - Coloring Character Question - Select images - Skills for kids - Save Pictures - Resize the Brush
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size12.85 MB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All