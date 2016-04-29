Lucky Las Vegas Slots Casino Game

By Ehtisham Abbas |

Download
Download
Play it like never before! The best looking, smoothest casino experience available on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod TouchPlease note that game is free to play, but you can purchase in-app items with real money. To delete this feature, on your device go to Settings Menu -> General -> Restrictions option. You can then simply turn off In-App Purchases under "Allowed Content". In addition, Game may link to social media services, such as Facebook , Best of luck!
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size37.9 MB
Version1.0.1
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: iphone3gs, ipadwifi, ipad3g, ipodtouchthirdgen, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All