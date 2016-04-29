Amie the young model!She was getting ready for her final round of Miss Universe competition. She got ready with full attitude and confidence that she will win the title.She moved forwarded to the door, at that time one of the contestants of the competition locked Amies house door and ran!She was upset with that girls action. Amie thought thats all I cant participate in this competitionBut winning the title is the life time dream of Amie. But she got trapped inside this house.Come on friends lets help her to make her dream true!However to do, this collect all the items in the screen and correlate them logically to escape. Your task is to escape and think outside the box by combining objects and solving puzzles to get the clue.Have a helpful escape!