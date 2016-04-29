Let's make up the cakes for your princess!If you want to be a good designer and dessert chef, please join us. It's a special jounery. If you are an eater, make up the delicious food for yourself.Please just buy the decorations of cake, such as flowers, plates, fruits, desserts and so on with free coins. Let us start now!How to playPlayers need to collect the coins first, then you can go to the shop to buy the decorations of cake. The coins are free. Remember you just need time to get more coins!Save your works!The saved image can be:- emailed to your friends!- shared on facebook!