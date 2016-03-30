Money of Oklahoma 777 - Fortune Slots Casino Free

By Paulo R. Alves |

Download
Download
Welcome to this awesome Slots experience!Heres what youll get:- Gorgeous retina graphics- Fantastic bonuses- Atmospheric sounds- Premium Slots experience- State of the art math/game design- Auto play- Gorgeous presentation and authentic sounds- Game Center LeaderboardsPlease note:- This game is for entertainment purposes only!- No real money or any other real world goods and/or services can be won in this game!- This game does not reflect the actual game play of any casino, online or other electronic gaming machine.- The payout percentages, odds, payout methods and other features on our for fun, entertainment only slots are higher/better/different than slots machines in regular/online casinos.- You should expect similar resultsPlay responsibly!
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size26.47 MB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All