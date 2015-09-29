This is a new twist on the classic game of Ludo involving robots. You can play against friends or the computer, with up to 4 players on the board. Each player will take turns to roll the dice. If the dice lands on a 6, then you can move a robot onto the board and roll the dice again. If you roll a 6 a third time in a row the next player will take their turn. If your robot lands on a robot of another player at the end of the move, then they will go off the board. The aim of the game is to get all of your robots around the board and onto the last square, where they will be taken out of the game. The first player to do this will win.