Introduction- A whole new puzzle game where you solve puzzles to battle PokmonPokmon Shuffle Mobile is a puzzle game where you line up three or more Pokmon vertically or horizontally to battle against wild Pokmon.You can play it casuallybut battling, collecting, and leveling up Pokmon can also provide hours of fun.- Lots of stages and lots of PokmonOn top of the Pokmon available at the initial release of Pokmon Shuffle Mobile, additional stages and Pokmon are planned, but this game already has a lot to offer! Both puzzle beginners and experts will have fun with Pokmon Shuffle Mobiles various levels of challenges.- Intuitive and easy game playAll you have to do in Pokmon Shuffle Mobile is select a Pokmon and its destination in the puzzle area to cause combos automaticallyanyone can play it!Its simple gameplay blends with challenging strategic aspects to appeal to a full spectrum of players from beginners to experts. Notes- Terms of UsePlease read the Terms of Use before using this application.- Device settingsYou may not be able to launch this application, depending on your devices settings and/or how it is used. In order to maintain fairness among players, some functions may become inaccessible if certain operations (such as jailbreaking) have been performed.- Connection environmentIf you use this application in locations where reception is poor, your game data may become corrupted or lost.Please make sure to play this game in locations where reception is good.If communication is lost momentarily, you may be able to resume play in some cases by pressing the Retry button.Please note that we are unable to assist you if you experience problems due to communication errors.- Before making purchasesiOS version 7 or higher is required for this application. Available features may depend on your devices iOS version.Please make sure that you can use the free-of-charge features of this product with no issues on your device before you make purchases.Certain devices and/or configurations may also cause the application to fail to work.- For inquiriesPlease visit support.pokemon.com to report issues about Pokmon Shuffle Mobile.