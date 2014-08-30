Blocky Jump Bro 3D - Run Block Roads Escape Adventure Story

Jump, swing, fly blocky bro GO! WARNING: This game is highly addictive[How to play]> Tilt your device to move> Get as high as you can> Avoid falling and the spikes![Features]> Easy to learn> Highly addictive> Game center leaderboard> Endless style gameplay
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size8.48 MB
Version1.1
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

