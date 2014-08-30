Jump, swing, fly blocky bro GO! WARNING: This game is highly addictive[How to play]> Tilt your device to move> Get as high as you can> Avoid falling and the spikes![Features]> Easy to learn> Highly addictive> Game center leaderboard> Endless style gameplay
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|8.48 MB
|Version
|1.1
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g