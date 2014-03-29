FULL VERSION, WITHOUT ADS!Welcome to the world of knighthood and chivalry where you can try a day in the life of a medieval warrior: breathtaking battles, risking your life, ancient weapons, and the lust for victory boiling in your veins! You are about to take part in an attempt to overwhelm medieval castle defense. Settle a dispute between two kingdoms, fighting against each other over a number of years. All you have is a catapult kit and various missiles. Be fast and smart and win the victory! HOW TO PLAY: Use stones, cannonballs and fireballs to defeat the enemy with your catapult. Choose a missile, adjust its trajectory, pull the catapult rope back and release it to fire a projectile! Your goal is to destroy castle gates. A little hint: you can aim at canons on the castle to save your catapult from destruction. Bars on your screen display your catapult's and the castle's hit points.Castle Catapult 3D PRO game FEATURES:- Cool combination of a shooter and tower defense games;- Realistic explosion sound effects;- Stunning 3D graphics: medieval castles, ancient weapons and brave knights;- Various projectiles are at your choice.With the Castle Catapult 3D PRO game every boy's dream can come true - from now on you can have the biggest slingshot toy in your pocket! So, let the big medieval battle begin on your device right now!