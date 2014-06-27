Wizard of Slots Machine FREE - Wonderful and Magical Casino Bonus Game

By Franc Perez |

Download
Download
Welcome to Wizard of Slots!!Wizard of Slots is our latest and most exciting slots game. Hit spin and win big with our incredible high definition graphics and non-stop slots gameplay. Match the jackpot symbols, win big and stack the coins.Kickstart the fun with 3000 COINS worth $2.99FEATURES- Quick, Non-Stop slots action!- Bonus games include the famous Wheel of Fortune!- Win big with our Massive Payouts- FREE chips EVERYDAY so you can keep playing with our Daily Bonus! - Unlock 10+ levels- Over 20 Win Lines!If you have any questions or feedback, wed love to hear from you.You can reach us at hello@risingbay.com
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size42.61 MB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4. iTunes account required.

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All