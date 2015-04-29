Math is fun. Test and improve your Math with Soul Math. This is a fun way to test your math. This game is made for kids, easy to play with nice graphics. You just have to tap the correct answer, dont let you tap the wrong answer, its game over. Its simple to play, isnt it? Lets learn and improve your math using this interesting way
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|49.16 MB
|Version
|1.0.0.1
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with iPod Touch (3rd generation or later, iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4, iPad. iTunes account required.