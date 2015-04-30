The goal of the game is to select the correct ratios of cations (+) and anions (-) that combine to form solid precipitates at 0.1M ion concentrations, neutral pH, and 25 degrees C. Experiment with the interface by clicking the ion symbols multiple times. When the name and formula looks good to you, submit your solid by clicking the button at the bottom of the screen. Swipe spectator ions away from the screen to remove them and to earn extra game points. Good luck! We sincerely hope this game helps you learn how to predict the product of common precipitation reactions.This app was created and developed at Tennessee Tech University by instructor Janet Coonce and student Evgeny Vasilyev, in collaboration with TTU's iCube.Recent changes:Fixed more bugs.Content rating: Everyone