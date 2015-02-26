Space Attacks

Conquer the Space, destroy other Plane and achieve high score in this fun and challenging shooter game, Space attackHow to play:Touch the screen to move the fighter aircraft and destroy all the enemy fighter aircraft. Grab the fuel to prevent from running out of gas. You only have 5 lives. Avoid crashing to enemy aircraft.Features:- Difficulty increases gradually with each level- 5 lives- Unique fighter planes- Auto fire
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size9.43 MB
Version1
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone 4. iTunes account required.

