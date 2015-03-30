a Jumpy - Simple Quick Tap Game

By Povilas Skrebutenas |

Quick and easy simple tap game. It will drive you nuts! Quick touch and dot goes into circle! Easy at first, but not as easy as you think! Addictive and rapid play. Adaptive levels for everyone!- New levels added!- Every level is unique and manually designed. Not automatically - every level designed for you!- Players all around the world! Compete!Quick tap and you are playing again!
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size13.31 MB
Version1.1.3
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone 4. iTunes account required.

