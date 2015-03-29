Sea Force Zero Oxygen- Save the Barracudas!! - Take the challenge and save the ocean around the idyllic archipelago of the Barracuda Islands with beautiful Mara! Be prepared to fight on the ocean and underwater against your opponents! The story starts with Mara relaxing on the beach and looking forward for some great holidays when suddenly a dangerous looking ship turns up on the horizon, men are moving busily - but this is just the beginning! Tracking them, she finds out more and more about their secret plans .... Survive the missions and stay alive! Drive and dive in this great comic shooter!Great indie game!This version is for the iPhone. We made a few changes compared to the iPad version. For more detailed information visit our forum! Features:- Fight against your opponents and destroy mines, torpedos etc.!- Collect ammunition, weapons, upgrades and more to get on in the game!- Beautiful unique graphics and screenplay- Gorgeous art works- Beautiful trailer-movies- Great sound: High quality soundtrack that goes with the game - 2D-Shooter- See your statistics in the Bar of Fame- Easy touch control - No permanent internet access needed- 512 MB RAM needed- NO advertising- NO in-app purchases- NO Freemium- NO address grabbingHave fun and enjoy! Thank you for recommending our game to your friends!Visit our homepage at www.redoctopus.de to get more information about all our upcoming titles.