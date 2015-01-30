Fast Numbers is a new highscores Math game in which you will practice 4 mathematical operations in an entertaining and challenging way! The game includes addition, subtraction, multiplication and division and there are 3 difficulties for each game mode! What more? The game contains global leaderboards, so you can compare your score with score of other people all around the world, do you think you can make into TOP20 best highscores? Math has never been such a fun!How to play: The gameplay is very simple - there will be shown a Math formula on the screen and your task is to tap on a correct result on the board! Clear the board before the end of time limit to progress to the next level! Watch out - you can make max 3 mistakes in each level, otherwise the game ends! The game ends also when the whole board is full. Faster you finish the level, the better SPEED score you get!Features:* Entertaining Math game * 4 operations included - addition, subtraction, multiplication and division* Global leaderboards - compare your score with other people all around the world* Local leaderboards - stores your best score for each mode* Your progress is saved after each level, so you can continue playing later* Great education game for all agesEnjoy and have a nice time playing our Math games Fast Numbers!If you find any bug, please let us know at littlebigplay@gmail.com, we will be very happy to fix it!Support links:Website: http://www.littlebigplay.com/Email: littlebigplay@gmail.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/littlebigplayRecent changes:- a few minor bugs fixedContent rating: Low Maturity