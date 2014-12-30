True or False - Quiz Math

By Ice Tea Encode |

Download
"True or False - Quiz Math" is an addictive game with a very attractive game. The calculation is simple but requires thinking you need to quickly and accurately to answer ---------------------------------------------HOW TO PLAYThe game is played with 2 parts One player and Two player, with calculations "Big, Small, addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division"- One Player: There are four game modes from easy to difficult respectively. You will have 1 second to choose right or wrong answers, the loser must play from the beginning, save your high scores when playing offline, compare scores with your friends !!!- Two Player: Two people play on the same device 1, after one of two players to answer the question, it takes 1 second to change the question. Summary scores assigned a winner, exactly as fast as your winning percentage is higher.- Compare high scores with a lot of other players--------------------------------------------- To better app for your evaluation and feedback for us. Sincerely thank you !!!Recent changes:1.sa 1 li khin chi game c cm gic b git2.thm mn hnh exit3.sa giao din HighScore4. sa li giao din trn my tnh bngContent rating: Everyone
PriceCAD0
LicenseFree
File Size1.76 MB
Version1.4
Operating System Android
System RequirementsCompatible with 2.3.3 and above.

