Doors are meant to be Pulled or Pushed. In our day to day lives we push doors and we pull doors. How about doing it as a game ? Check your skills ? Can you eyes and mind work as fast as you think it can ? Doors will come flashing in front of you. Keep moving from top to bottom. You have to swipe right and swipe left to push and pull. It is a lot of fun. You will be addicted to the game in the first 30 seconds.