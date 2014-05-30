It's tough being a burger flipper when everyone is in a hurry for their delicious meal!Managing a burger shop is no easy task: keeping your customers happy while having to make and serve their tasty treats is tough work. That's what this game is all about - are you up for the challenge?Customers first start entering your restaurant and expect to be served. Bring them to the table and wait for them to place their orders. Depending on what they order you will need to make their meals accordingly, then bring it to them. Ready to give it a try? Careful not to let them get mad: if there's one thing poeple don't like it's having to wait too long or getting the wrong order!The game comes with increasingly different levels. Earn enough points to move up to the next level.Features: * Great for Kids or Adults* Amazing graphics* Universal app supports iPhone / iPad / iPod Touch* Addictive Gaming * Various Levels of Difficulty Download right now!