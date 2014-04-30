Youre a bull in a china shop!! - No ,really, you are! At least in this game, and as such you have to stand up and save the reputation of bulls in china shops all over the world!Prove the world wrong, serve the customers, maneuver between shelves, handle the fragile china with care!Or not its up to you, have a go in Smash mode and bring destruction to the local china shop!Oh yeah, one little thing, youve got a jetpack on your back...like every self-respecting bull would in a china shop.WARNING! - the controls take some getting used to, but dont you worry, youll have plenty of fun practising and smashing precious china ;)