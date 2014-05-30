4 Dinosaurs race for their lives, who will win the day? Outrun three other dinosaurs in a race like no other. But disaster is looming when meteors fall from the sky and volcano erupts from the earth, threatening to destroy all.Help Dino get as far as possible, but watch out from those meteors and volcano as Dino runs like the wind.Run Dino Run is a fun and engaging arcade game for all ages. A fun time for kids and a challenge for the young at heart. With joyful HD graphics that varies across 4 different zones, engaging music and an ever changing grounds, you're in for a treat! * INSTRUCTIONS *1. Dino accelerates when he goes down hills and slow down when climbing hills.2. Tap once for Dino to jump over hill rise. 3. Tap twice for a flip jump. 4. Swipe down to descend fast or slide down hills.5. Jumping is tiring Dino. Consume Fruits to charge up his strength or take a strength potion to restore it completely.6. Get Pumpkin shields to protect against meteor rocks and volcano7. Get those Peppers to super boost your run8. Take the life bonuses when ever you can or take the restore life potion to keep going as far as you can. 9. collect as many coins on your way, these are useful in getting more power ups.10. Reach Warp Speed! for extra bonuses.11. Jump as high as you can to reach the stars!* FEATURES * - Lovely HD graphics, with 4 different zone landscapes and ever changing ground for a new experience every day! - 5 Different Zones to cross, with increased difficulty level for each zone. Zones unlock as you progress in rank. - Achievement based ranking system for Dino to advance, from a Protosaurus level upto the ferocious T-Rex - Leaderboard system - Who is the best dino runner in the world. - 3 Difficulty levels to find your own challenge. If you like the game, please rate us.Have fun!Tiltan Games Team