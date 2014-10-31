Free Games, Free Coins. Roll up, Roll up. You've played the rest, now try the newest and best.Play this classic fairground game right now, right in the palm of your hand, and we even give you the coins for FREE! Progress through the game to unlock or upgrade thirty special features, special coins, special bonuses, precious gems and collectable toys - this game has it all. Each time you level up, there's always something new to see, so you'll be coming back again and again for just one more go. Who knows what that next level up will unlock...Main Gameplay Features:- Impressive, state of the art 3D graphics- Amazing, state of the art realistic physics- Many special coins and prizes- 10 rare jewels - collect and cash them in for bonus coins- 37 achievements - can you complete them all?- 100 collectable toys- Daily Random Bonuses- Banjo music. What else do you need after that?We supply free coins as you play, and you even earn some whilst away from the game. If you want to play even more than that, there are both free and cheap options to get tons more coins. (These are provided by advertising and/or in-app purchase. Neither are required to fully enjoy the game.)A personal note from the developer:"There are many coin dozer clones on the store, but I've tried to bring you something actually original, written from the ground up and developed with passion. I hope this comes across when you try the game out, and if you like what we've made, please tell your friends - we don't have the marketing budget of the megacorps." -- Paul Johnson.What are you waiting for? Download and play today, for FREE!