If you have a preschooler just starting to learn shapes and colors, this is the perfect app for you! 12 clever and colorful puzzles will delight, entertain and educate your young boys and girls as they learn to identify basic shapes and colors. Circles, rectangles, octagons, triangles and stars- this app has it all!Whimsical drawings transform these basic learning concepts into fun characters that come to life when a puzzle is completed. See a square businessman do a little dance with his square puppy, check out aliens hovering in their hexagonal spaceships and an oval fish and a rectangular whale under the sea! Garden bugs and snails crawl around while a trio of stars dance and fly through the sky, and series of circular cats bounce and twirl, and a trio of square, circle and triangular friends wave to say hello.If your child is in preschool or kindergarten they will love this fun educational game! Kids will love these puzzles for the bright colors, funny characters and appealing animation, parents will love the app for its safe, kid-friendly environment.Features: * Rich, colorful graphics by children's book illustrator Laura Tallardy.* 12 different cute shape puzzles to choose from! * Retina display images supported for all devices including the new iPad! * Positive encouragement. * Fun shapes to pop at the end of each puzzle! * Increasing difficulty. * Easy for kids to use and control. Please note that this is the free version of the app. The free version includes four puzzles with the option to unlock the other 8 via in-app purchase. If you have questions, need support, or have a suggestion, please email us at: orionsmason@gmail.com Privacy Policy - This app: - Does not contain ads - Does not contain links to social networks - Does not use data collection tools - Does contain an in-app purchase for the full version- Does include links to apps by Scott Adelman in the App Store (via Link Share/Georiot) and links to apps by Laura Tallardy.For more information on our privacy policy, please visit: http://scottadelman.com/privacy-policy/