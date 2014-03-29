Get this extremely addicting and fun arcade game now for FREE!Suit up, and get to your star fighter, the Bunnies of Sector Easter have sent their Robot Rabbits to invade planet Earth. You are the last line of defense against these furry robots.Destroy as many robots as possible before being destroyed yourself. Collect upgrades to unlock powerful weapons and stop the incoming robots.ControlsTouch the left side of the screen to move your ship left, let go and it will move to the right.Tap the right side to shoot.Music and Sound Effects from http://www.freesfx.co.uk/