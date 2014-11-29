Game "Mahjong HD" is a popular Chinese puzzle - Solitaire.In this game you will find 45 free well-designed and interest levels!Immerse yourself in the fascinating logical problems and puzzles, collect the same dice and chips, pick a pair of logical and get bonus stars for speed. If the way of your adventures have difficulty using clues. Also you can change the graphic design of the game to your liking.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|35.98 MB
|Version
|1.3
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4. iTunes account required.