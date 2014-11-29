Your goal is to get as much sand as you can out of the box and into the pail. You can rotate the box by dragging screen. Navigate the sand through the box and out the opening so that it will drop into the red pail. If too much sand misses the pail, click 'Reset' to try again. Once the pail is overflowing with sand, you can progress to the next level. You may also want to replay the level and try to beat your best time.