Color Sorter is a fun to play and easy to learn game for people of all ages. The objective of the game is simple: you must sort the colors. It may sound easy at first, but there are a variety of game speeds and game modes that can make it very challenging. Basic game mode is great for young kids which only require them to sort by color. Advanced mode on the other hand provides a challenge for more skilled players who must try to sort the circles in three different ways. In addition, this game has an achievement system which allows you to pursue ten exciting achievements in order to become a color sorting master.