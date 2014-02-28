*** 50% OFF Limited Time Only *** Don't Miss Out ! Children delight in spotting familiar animal friends and learning about their different homes; a doghouse, a birdhouse, a mouse hole or a goldfish bowl and babies; bird chicks, cow calfs, owlet, baby giraffe. These colorful puzzles of Animals Babies and Homes is a challenging and enjoyable game that will develop your childs ability to visual recall and build up his/ her vocabulary.Where do animals live? Do ants live in hives? Do bees live in underground tunnels? Do polar bears live in the desert? Can you match the animal to its home? Bee beehive, bat cave, penguin iceberg and much more. Children can match each animal with the home it lives in.Which animals go together? Can you match all babies with their parent? Cub lion, Puppy dog, Elephant Elephant calf and much more. Each Animal Babies and Homes has their name played in English and Hebrew so that children can learn what theyre called, build their animals vocabulary, and start to develop word and picture association.Children delight in spotting familiar animal friends and learning about their different homes; a doghouse, a birdhouse, a mouse hole or a goldfish bowl and babies; bird chicks, cow calfs, owlet, baby giraffe. These colorful puzzles of Animals Babies and Homes is a challenging and enjoyable game that will develop your childs ability to visual recall and build up his/ her English and Hebrew vocabulary. Kids match the pieces correctly on the puzzle to hear the word of an animal and its match (home mother) duck pond, owlet owl, horse stable, tadpole frog, cub lion, camel desert and much more!Animals Babies and Homes is an eye and ear catching puzzle enhances matching and listening skills. Let your toddler play with it, while enriching their language skills, developing their fine motor skills, and learning names of numerous objects.Features: o Hebrew and Englisho 8 puzzles with over 60 of Animals, babies and homeso Enrich vocabulary and knowledgeo Develop concentration and attentiono Learn the names of animals babies and homes and match them with their corresponding animals: o Deer - Fawn o Kangaroo - Joey o Seal - pup o Elephant - Elephant calf o Pig - Piglet o Squirrel - Tree Hollow o Bear - Cave o Monkey - Jungle o Spider - Spider web o And more-----------------------------------------Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/myfirstpuzzlesEmail us: myfirstpuzzles@gmail.comFollow us on twitter: @Kids_1st_Puzzle-----------------------------------------We take children's privacy very seriously, our apps:- Do not collect any information- Do not contain ads- Do not contain in-app purchases- Do not contain integration with social networks- Do not use analytics / data collection tools- Do include a link to Trucks and Things That Go app in the iTunes AppStore