Kids Fruit Xylophone Lite is a lovely colorful eight-note xylophone which offers kids lots of fun while learning melody. Kids Fruit Xylophone Lite have eight smooth animated falling fruits which will guide kids which keys to hit. Kids can follow the fruits to play songs. Kids also can ignore the fruits and tap the keys freely to play their favourite songs. Auto play mode: The falling fruit will hit the corresponding keys which will sound and light up so kids can listen to the song and learn the melody. Universal App: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Optimised for retina display of The New iPad. Enjoy it, have fun! Please give the ratings****** 8 Kids Songs: Bingo London Bridge Is Falling Down Mary Had A Little Lamb Row Row Row Your Boat The Wheels On The Bus This Old Man Twinkle Twinkle Litter Star Where Is Thumbkin? See also: Kids Fruit Xylophone Full Version with 30 songs. http://www.youtube.com/miaosoft http://www.facebook.com/Miaosoft http://www.twitter.com/miaosoft