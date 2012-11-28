DOUBLE RAINBOW ALL THE WAY!Join YouTube VFX sensation Freddie Wong on a fast paced rampage through endless levels to escape the clutches of Rico. Flower Warfare brings Freddie's hit video to life as you skillfully time treacherous jumps over spikes, toxic waste and bottomless pits while firing petals of destruction at your enemies. Rico's men will stop at nothing to end your quest for higher consciousness.so fill them full of lead before you take a permanent dirt nap under the Double Rainbow!How far can you run before it's lights out for Freddie?Features: Fast-paced action game with simple controls and addictive play! Explore 4 unique zones with endless levels of vivid 3D graphics that morph and change as you achieve higher levels of consciousness! Collect invincibility Power-Ups that protect you from Spikes, Toxic Waste and Bullets! Game Center leader boards and achievements to compare your distance and score with your friends and the world! Grab "Freddie-O's" cereal in-game for bonus points! Exclusive voiceover and sound bytes from Freddie Wong himself!How to Play: Tap the bottom right of screen to jump over spikes, pits, toxic waste, buildings, bullets & other obstacles. Tap the bottom left of screen to shoot enemies Collect flowers to raise your level of consciousness (health). The higher your health, the more points you earn from shooting enemies and collecting cereal boxes. Tap the bottom center of the screen to use a temporary invincibility power-up. This protects you for a limited time from spikes, pits, toxic waste & bullets. Watch out though, falling in pits or between buildings means instance death! Collect "Freddie-O's" cereal boxes for bonus points.Check out these other great games from Thruster: Annoying Orange: Kitchen Carnage Doodle Bomb