Do you enjoy animals? Do you like to draw? Then this is an app for you. This app is designed for preschoolers. It learns children to recognize number symbols, and get a fundamental knowledge of animals in Africa.Features* Draw animals of Africa by connecting dots* Two target groups: 3+ and 6+ years of age* 18 animals/illustrations* Connecting all dots reveals an animal and facts such as weight, relative size compared to humans, fun information, living areas, etc. Upon connecting all dots and then clicking i.e. the trunk of the elephant, it makes its sound* Quick 2-15 min of gameplay* Fun and educational* 1 difficulty level when playing in 3+ mode: extremely easy* 6 difficulty levels when playing in 6+ mode: from extremely easy to impossible* No reading or counting skills required to play* Click or pan the dots to connect* Dot sequence animation* Line animation* Parents can play too