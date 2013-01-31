Trouble is brewing in the world of magic: A priceless treatise has gone missing and if it falls into the wrong hands, a demon that was banished long ago could be summoned from exile... Its up to you to start your investigation and find our who has been tempted by the ancient demon and has started negotiating with powers of darkness! Magic Academy is a fascinating hidden object puzzle adventure game that mixes hidden object hunts with mini-games. It was developed by a team of professionals including: script writers, artists, and real-life wizards created a unique magical setting. Together they created entralling game play and the magical aura of Tirisfal Fortress and Magic Academy. Features: - Fascinating storyline - Dynamic gameplay: hidden object searches and puzzles unlock the adventure - Interactive spells - Original mini-games - Splendid graphics - Magical soundtrack Will you manage to find the priceless Treatise on Light and Darkness? Hurry, the fate of the world is in your hands! ---------------------------------------------------------- Not ready to buy the full version? Try the free version: Magic Academy 2 HD Lite ---------------------------------------------------------- LIKE GAMES BY NEVOSOFT? WHY NOT TRY SOME OF OUR OTHER GAMES! Dream Sleuth: Travel in the world of your dreams and save the girl in this thrilling hidden object puzzle adventure! Supercow: super-dynamic arcade game about the adventures of a new character that deserves everyone's attention! Supercow doesnt give milk, she just rocks! Laura Jones and the Gates of Good and Evil: Meet amusing characters and hunt for hidden objects as you try to save the world. Laura Jones and the Secret Legacy of Nikola Tesla: Test your Hidden Object skills as you race against time and the other people chasing down Tesla's invention! Zzed: a logic marble-popper game filled with fun and humor! 10 Talismans: Set to stunning oriental vistas, this match-3 puzzle game puts you on a quest to collect ten powerful talismans. Pantheon: Unlock magic artifacts of ancient deities on an amazing match-3 journey through beautiful locations of the Ancient India. --------------------------------------------------------- Get the inside scoop on Nevosoft Games: Join us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Nevosoft Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/NevosoftGames Watch us on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/NevosoftCOM Visit our site: http://www.iphone.nevosoft.com --------------------------------------------------------- THIS GAME WAS PUBLISHED BY NEVOSOFT. If you want to successfully release your game on the App Store, write us at publishing@nevosoft.com. Our experts perform the following services: - Producing your game in the final stages of development - Localizing it into more than 10 languages - Preparing your game for release (and the release itself) - Marketing (We have a loyal client base of over a million users) - Promoting your game in various media - Providing quality customer support.