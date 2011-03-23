GOBTRON introduces a fun and unique approach to the "Defend Your Castle" genre. Play as the behemoth Gobtron and defend yourself from hordes of soldiers that are determined to take you down. Armed with a big runny nose, you'll sling snot, shoot your booger cannon, devastate your foes with your sonic burp and so much more. Yeah... We know its gross but its so much fun! :DFeatures:- 18 challenging levels- 6 gross abilities to upgrade- Intuitive stretch & touch controls- Various instant power ups- Bold and colorful artwork