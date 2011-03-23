GOBTRON

By Juicy Beast Studio |

GOBTRON introduces a fun and unique approach to the "Defend Your Castle" genre. Play as the behemoth Gobtron and defend yourself from hordes of soldiers that are determined to take you down. Armed with a big runny nose, you'll sling snot, shoot your booger cannon, devastate your foes with your sonic burp and so much more. Yeah... We know its gross but its so much fun! :DFeatures:- 18 challenging levels- 6 gross abilities to upgrade- Intuitive stretch & touch controls- Various instant power ups- Bold and colorful artwork
LicenseFree
File Size32 MB
Version1.0.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. Requires iOS 3.1 or later. iTunes account required

