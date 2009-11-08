MegaMek for Linux

By Ben Mazur |

Network or hotseat play for two or more players. A somewhat cunning AI opponent for offline play. Choice of ground, atmosphere, or space combat, using Total Warfare rules. Many of the optional rules and technology from Tactical Operations, including advanced terrain and planetary conditions. Map board selection and editing. Map boards based off official map packs included. Mech selection and support for some mech editors. Most official mech designs included. Color graphics.
LicenseFree
File Size15.75 MB
Version0.34.9
Operating System Linux

