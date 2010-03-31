Aqua Jewel Upgrade is a even fun, better and more addictive game for the iPhone/iPod Touch.Tap once where there are more than one Jewel of a kind connected and unlock all 8 achievements. Score are based on the amount of Jewels you connect in one tap.CHALLENGE MODE* You have only one set of Jewels to create your high score. * Clearing the Board will also give a bonus of 500 pointsARCADE MODE* Matching more than 10 Jewels at a time creates an Explosive Jewel.* Matching more than 15 Jewels at a time creates an Atomic Jewel.* Matching the same Jewel color in each tab will give you a Color Combo Score.* Play nice and you'll get a multiplier to increase your score.* Watch out !! Rank your score in the High Score Table quickly because you have only 60 second to do so.CLASSIC MODE* Plan your moves and match as many Jewels as you can but watch out don't let those Jewels block your moves. FEATURES* 8 Achievements to unlock.* Save and Resume after the application is closed* Online Global Leader Board* 3 Game Mode - Challenge, Arcade and Classic* Animated Instructions.* Colorful animated background with crisp Jewels.* Sound, You can disable or enable sound using the option screen or in game menu screen* 2 selectable game theme, You can now select which theme you want to use within the game from the option screen