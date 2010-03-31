Aqua Jewel Upgrade

Aqua Jewel Upgrade is a even fun, better and more addictive game for the iPhone/iPod Touch.Tap once where there are more than one Jewel of a kind connected and unlock all 8 achievements. Score are based on the amount of Jewels you connect in one tap.CHALLENGE MODE* You have only one set of Jewels to create your high score. * Clearing the Board will also give a bonus of 500 pointsARCADE MODE* Matching more than 10 Jewels at a time creates an Explosive Jewel.* Matching more than 15 Jewels at a time creates an Atomic Jewel.* Matching the same Jewel color in each tab will give you a Color Combo Score.* Play nice and you&#39;ll get a multiplier to increase your score.* Watch out !! Rank your score in the High Score Table quickly because you have only 60 second to do so.CLASSIC MODE* Plan your moves and match as many Jewels as you can but watch out don&#39;t let those Jewels block your moves. FEATURES* 8 Achievements to unlock.* Save and Resume after the application is closed* Online Global Leader Board* 3 Game Mode - Challenge, Arcade and Classic* Animated Instructions.* Colorful animated background with crisp Jewels.* Sound, You can disable or enable sound using the option screen or in game menu screen* 2 selectable game theme, You can now select which theme you want to use within the game from the option screen
LicenseFree
File Size2 MB
Version1.1
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone and iPod touch., Requires iPhone OS 3.0 or later., iTunes account required

